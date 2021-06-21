(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Sunday urged all the maritime stakeholders to join efforts in promoting awareness regarding importance of hydrography and its related activities.

In his message on World Hydrography Day 2021, he said Pakistan Navy celebrated this day every year to underscore the importance of hydrography towards its share in all marine and maritime related activities which were eventually contributing significantly towards our national economy, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here.

Admiral Amjad Khan said the same would strongly contribute towards sustainable seas and growth of national economy through enhanced trade and utilization of marine resources.

World Hydrography Day (WHD) is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year to acknowledge the work done in the field of hydrography in support of safe navigation at open seas and ports.

Every year a specific theme related to contribution of hydrography in world maritime affairs is promulgated by International Hydrographic Organization.

Theme of WHO for this year "One hundred years of International cooperation in hydrography' is designed to showcase progress in knowledge and technology over the past 100 years while celebrating the centenary of the establishment of International Hydrographic Bureau (IHB) in 1921.

He said, "Annual celebration of this day emphasizes importance of hydrography as it underpins almost every activity associated with the sea including safety of navigation, economic development, security and defence, environmental protection, ports and harbour construction, coastal zone management, disaster management maritime boundary delimitation etc.

" He elaborated that Pakistan like other coastal states was responsible for hydrographic surveys and production of nautical charts/ maps of its waters to provide accurate nautical information to the mariners.

On behalf of Pakistan, the Pakistan Navy Hydrographic Department (PNHD) has fulfilled this international obligation.

"Pakistan is blessed with over 1000 kms of coastline along with 240,000 Sq kms of sea area within its EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone)," he said.

In 2015, PNHD along with other relevant national organizations played a vital role in approval of an additional sea area of 50.000 Sq kms by relevant UN commission. One of the PNHD's main achievements is completion of coastal surveys and charting of complete coast of Pakistan. This process spanned over decades.

The department has significantly contributed towards development of national ports and other maritime infrastructure all along the coast.

In 2019, a new survey ship 'PNS BEHR MASAH' with latest research equipment was inducted in PN, which has significantly enhanced the national surveying capability.

The inducted technology shall also be utilized to support CPEC related infrastructure on the coast and to ensure that maritime component of CPEC remains navigationally safe.

The Naval Chief's message concluded with the slogans of Pakistan Navy Zindabad - Pakistan Paindabad.