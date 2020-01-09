UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Visits Chinese Navy Ship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:21 PM

Naval Chief visits Chinese Navy ship

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, on the 4th day of ongoing Pakistan-China joint exercise "Sea Guardians 2020" Thursday, visited PLA (Navy) Flag Ship "Yinchuan".

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, on the 4th day of ongoing Pakistan-China joint exercise "Sea Guardians 2020" Thursday, visited PLA (Navy) Flag Ship "Yinchuan".

The Pakistan Navy is currently hosting 6th bilateral exercise "Sea Guardians-2020", in which Chinese Flotilla comprising naval platforms/ assets along with PLA (Navy) Marines Corps Detachment is participating, ISPR-Navy press release said.

Upon his arrival on board the PLA (Navy) Ship YINCHUAN, the Naval Chief was warmly welcomed by Deputy Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command Vice Admiral Dong Jun. A smartly turned out contingent presented a guard of honour to the Naval Chief, who was then given a briefing.

Later, Admiral Abbasi had a meeting with Vice Admiral Dong Jun where matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

During the meeting, the Naval Chief highlighted that the exercise Sea Guardians was a manifestation of treasured friendship and mutual trust between the two countries and the ongoing exercise would carry forward their relationship to new heights of glory.

He further said that the exercise was aimed at not only countering maritime threats together but also solidifying the common resolve of both the navies of ensuring regional peace and security.

He expressed the hope that regular conduct of such exercises would further enhance the cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

Later, the Naval Chief also interacted with the PLA (Navy) ship's crew and appreciated their professional competence and morale.

Deputy Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command Vice Admiral Dong Jun thanked the Naval Chief for his visit onboard PLA (Navy) Ship.

Bilateral joint naval exercise "Sea Guardians" is conducted between Pakistan and PLA Navies.

Exercise Sea Guardians 2020, the sixth in the series, covers a wide spectrum of maritime and naval operations by ships, aerial platforms and marine forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy China Visit Yinchuan 2020

Recent Stories

ECP summons Bilawal for not submitting correct Inc ..

25 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed signs final Hope Probe piece d ..

25 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after failure to provide warm ..

30 minutes ago

All Pakistan Squash Championship from Jan 13

4 minutes ago

Lebanon bans Ghosn from foreign travel

4 minutes ago

Widespread rain expected across the country: PMD

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.