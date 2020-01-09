Naval Chief visits Chinese Navy ship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, on the 4th day of ongoing Pakistan-China joint exercise "Sea Guardians 2020" Thursday, visited PLA (Navy) Flag Ship "Yinchuan".

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, on the 4th day of ongoing Pakistan-China joint exercise "Sea Guardians 2020" Thursday, visited PLA (Navy) Flag Ship "Yinchuan".

The Pakistan Navy is currently hosting 6th bilateral exercise "Sea Guardians-2020", in which Chinese Flotilla comprising naval platforms/ assets along with PLA (Navy) Marines Corps Detachment is participating, ISPR-Navy press release said.

Upon his arrival on board the PLA (Navy) Ship YINCHUAN, the Naval Chief was warmly welcomed by Deputy Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command Vice Admiral Dong Jun. A smartly turned out contingent presented a guard of honour to the Naval Chief, who was then given a briefing.

Later, Admiral Abbasi had a meeting with Vice Admiral Dong Jun where matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

During the meeting, the Naval Chief highlighted that the exercise Sea Guardians was a manifestation of treasured friendship and mutual trust between the two countries and the ongoing exercise would carry forward their relationship to new heights of glory.

He further said that the exercise was aimed at not only countering maritime threats together but also solidifying the common resolve of both the navies of ensuring regional peace and security.

He expressed the hope that regular conduct of such exercises would further enhance the cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

Later, the Naval Chief also interacted with the PLA (Navy) ship's crew and appreciated their professional competence and morale.

Deputy Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command Vice Admiral Dong Jun thanked the Naval Chief for his visit onboard PLA (Navy) Ship.

Bilateral joint naval exercise "Sea Guardians" is conducted between Pakistan and PLA Navies.

Exercise Sea Guardians 2020, the sixth in the series, covers a wide spectrum of maritime and naval operations by ships, aerial platforms and marine forces.