Naval Chief visits flood affected areas of Sujawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday visited flood affected areas of Sujawal to review flood relief operations by Pakistan Navy.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the Naval Chief regarding on-going rescue and relief operations, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the briefing, the Chief of the Naval Staff was apprised with detailed review of inundated areas and on ground flood situation as well as ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations by Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief underscored that heavy downpours during ongoing monsoon season had cost human losses and damaged infrastructure.

The Naval Chief urged the commitment to overcome the challenges posed by natural disaster with continuous efforts and support.

The Admiral interacted with troops deployed in flood affected areas and appreciated their professional prowess and dedication for ensuring timely assistance and help to the flood affectees.

The Chief of the Naval Staff also appreciated the efforts put in by Pakistan Navy along with civil administration and various philanthropist organizations providing continuous assistance to our aggrieved brethren.

Pakistan Navy was determined to continue the rescue and relief operation till the rehabilitation of all distressed countrymen.