UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Sujawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Naval Chief visits flood affected areas of Sujawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday visited flood affected areas of Sujawal to review flood relief operations by Pakistan Navy.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the Naval Chief regarding on-going rescue and relief operations, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the briefing, the Chief of the Naval Staff was apprised with detailed review of inundated areas and on ground flood situation as well as ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations by Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief underscored that heavy downpours during ongoing monsoon season had cost human losses and damaged infrastructure.

The Naval Chief urged the commitment to overcome the challenges posed by natural disaster with continuous efforts and support.

The Admiral interacted with troops deployed in flood affected areas and appreciated their professional prowess and dedication for ensuring timely assistance and help to the flood affectees.

The Chief of the Naval Staff also appreciated the efforts put in by Pakistan Navy along with civil administration and various philanthropist organizations providing continuous assistance to our aggrieved brethren.

Pakistan Navy was determined to continue the rescue and relief operation till the rehabilitation of all distressed countrymen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Flood Sujawal All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

4 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.