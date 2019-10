Naval Chief visits forward posts, appreciates level of preparedness

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Thursday visited Pakistan Navy's coastal installations and forward posts of units along Makran Coast to review the operational preparedness and performed ground breaking of various operational and administrative projects at Gwadar and Ormara bases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Thursday visited Pakistan Navy's coastal installations and forward posts of units along Makran Coast to review the operational preparedness and performed ground breaking of various operational and administrative projects at Gwadar and Ormara bases.

During the visit, the Naval Chief was briefed about the ongoing operational activities, special measures being employed to maintain operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet Units at optimum level and on achievements of Task Force-88 for ensuring maritime security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Gwadar Port, press release of Pakistan Navy here stated.

Chief of the Naval Staff inspected the forward posts at coastal installations, interacted with the deployed troops and commended officers and men for their high morale, commitment and spirit of sacrifice.

The Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy in undertaking the sacred task of defence of motherland and reaffirmed the resolve that any misadventure by the enemy shall be thwarted with an iron fist.

During the visit, Chairman China Overseas Ports Holding Company, Zhang Baozhong called on Chief of the Naval Staff at Gwadar.

During meeting, matters of mutual interest including security of CPEC and Gwadar Port were discussed. Zhang Baozhong appreciated Pakistan Navy's role in ensuring peace and security of this Game Changer project.

The Naval Chief expressed Pakistan Navy's resolve to ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and protect maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats.

Both the dignitaries agreed to continue momentum on this important project which is aimed at prosperity and economic empowerment of people of the region and beyond.

Later, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi performed ground breaking of various operational and administrative projects at Gwadar and Ormara which included extension of educational facilities at Junior Naval academy Ormara (JNAO).

Speaking at the occasion, the Naval Chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy will continue to play its part in contributing towards uplift of coastal areasthrough socio-economic initiatives especially in education and healthsectors.