Naval Chief Visits Forward Posts In Creeks Area

Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Naval chief visits forward posts in Creeks Area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday visited the Creeks Area to review operational preparedness of the deployed troops.

Upon arrival at Brigade Headquarters Sujawal, the naval chief was received by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the naval chief on prevailing threat environment and combat readiness for the defence of Creeks Area that constitutes South Eastern maritime boundary with India.

The admiral also visited the forward defended locations and met with the deployed troops.

The naval chief expressed full satisfaction over operational readiness of the troops.

He appreciated professional prowess and dedication of officers and men in ensuring impregnable defence of motherland in the challenging environment of the Creeks Area.

The naval chief also directed to ensure optimal utilization of latest weaponry and equipment with motivation and alacrity in order to safeguard the maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

