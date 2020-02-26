UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Chief Visits Forward Posts In Creeks Area

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

Naval Chief visits forward posts in Creeks Area

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Command Centres and forward posts in Creeks Area to witness operational preparedness and combat readiness of troops during ongoing Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Command Centres and forward posts in Creeks Area to witness operational preparedness and combat readiness of troops during ongoing Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-20.

Upon arrival at Command Centre, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas and was briefed about operational plans of the Exercise, a Director General Public Relations Pakistan Navy press release said.

Later, during his visit of forward posts located at Creeks Area, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi.

Comprehensive briefings regarding ongoing operational activities, plans and deployment of assets and troops during the Exercise SEASPARK-20 were presented to the Naval Chief.

The Admiral expressed satisfaction over operational readiness and measures undertaken to ensure defence of highly complex terrain of Creeks area. The Naval Chief also reaffirmed the resolve that any misadventure by the enemy shall be thwarted with an iron fist.

Chief of Staff (Operations), Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami were also present at the occasions.

While interacting with the deployed troops, the Naval Chief commended officers and men for their high morale, commitment and spirit of sacrifice to safeguard Maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Visit

Recent Stories

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

31 minutes ago

Minister assures tax relief on voluntary Punjab Re ..

1 minute ago

Mirpur police arrets 3; recovers looted money Rs5. ..

1 minute ago

Trader demands shifting of wholesale markets from ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather likely in city Lahore

1 minute ago

Russia Working on 5 Prototypes of China Coronaviru ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.