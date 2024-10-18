Naval Chief Visits Italy, Participates Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, visited Italy and attended the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium (TRSS).
He delivered a talk on ‘Preserving the Underwater: The Secure and Sustainable Use of the Underwater.’ The Naval Chief also held meetings with naval leaders from various countries, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
The Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium (TRSS) took place in Venice, Italy. The event aimed to address the growing importance of the underwater environment from different perspectives, highlighting challenges and opportunities, and facilitating a fruitful debate within the maritime community.
During his talk, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf emphasized that the preservation of underwater ecosystems and the sustainable use of marine resources are critical to ensuring global biodiversity and economic stability.
“Through a combination of stringent international regulations, innovative technologies, and effective conservation strategies, we can secure a sustainable future for underwater environments while balancing human and environmental needs,” the Naval Chief added.
Referring to the forthcoming AMAN Dialogue, concurrent with the Pakistan Navy’s multinational exercise AMAN in 2025, Admiral Naveed Ashraf said that it will provide an opportunity for participating Chiefs of Navies and Coast Guards to promote a shared understanding of maritime security issues, including the protection of underwater resources for future generations.
On the sidelines of TRSS, the Naval Chief also interacted with naval leaders from various countries. He had meetings with the First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy, Admiral Sir Ben Key; Chief of Naval Operations of the U.S. Navy, Admiral Lisa Franchetti; Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, Admiral Chonlathit Navanukroh; Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Admiral Akira Saito; Advisor to the Ministry of Defence of Italy, Professor Andrea Margelletti; and Managing Director of MBDA Italy, Mr. Giovanni Soccodato.
Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff visited the Headquarters of the Secretary General of Defence of Italy and met with Secretary General of Defence Dr. Luisa Riccardi, Director of Naval Armament Vice Admiral Giuseppe Abbamonte, and Deputy Chief of Defence Vice Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani.
During these meetings, matters of mutual interest, emerging shared security challenges in the maritime domain, and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.
