UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Visits Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 11:51 AM

Naval Chief Visits Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Military Advisor to Minister of Defence Maj Gen Talal Abdullah Al- Otaibi and Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily. The Naval Chief also witnessed World Defence Show organized by MoD KSA and called-on Commander US NAVCENT Vice Admiral Brad Cooper.

During separate meetings with Military Leadership of KSA and Cdr US NAVCENT matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration and maritime security in the region were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s instrumental contributions for ensuring maritime security and stability in the region including Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation, as well as leadership of multinational naval task forces within ambit of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan Navy initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged significance of strong bilateral defence collaboration.

It is expected that visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

