Naval Chief visits Naval installations at coastal areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Pakistan Navy Units at Coastal Areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara to review operational preparedness and combat readiness.

Upon arrival at PNS SIDDIQUE, the Naval Air Station at Turbat, the Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf, said a news release on Thursday.

The Naval Chief was briefed on the operations of Naval Air Arm followed by interaction with the troops. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff departed for Gwadar, where he was apprised about ongoing operations of Maritime Security Task Force-88, Coastal Security and Harbour Defence Force, which have been established by Pakistan Navy to ensure maritime security of Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Naval Chief also visited Jinnah Naval Base and PN Cadet College Ormara where he was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas.

Speaking on the occasions, the Admiral highlighted the importance of maritime security of entire Coast which has increased manifold in context of the ongoing CPEC project.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi highlighted the dividends of CPEC related projects which were intrinsically linked with the security of maritime domain. He stressed that responsibilities of Pakistan Navy would continue to grow in coming years.

Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirmed Pakistan Navy's resolve to safeguard the maritime boundaries and maritime interests of the nation at all cost and also appreciated the morale, selfless devotion and commitment of the deployed troops to defend the maritime frontiers of the country.