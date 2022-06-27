UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Visits Navy War College Lahore

Published June 27, 2022

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, visited the Pakistan Navy War College Lahore on Monday and addressed the course participants in the 51st PN Staff Course

On arrival at the college, the Naval Chief was received by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan, said a Navy press release issued here.

Addressing the course participants, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted evolving geostrategic milieu and its interplay with prevalent security dynamics, focusing on maritime security challenges. The Admiral emphasised that the Indian Ocean region was witnessing geopolitical changes of seismic nature and it adds to the responsibilities of the Pakistan Navy. While focusing on the threat perception, the Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy's capabilities to deal with the paradigm shift in combating traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

The Naval Chief stressed various initiatives and developmental plan in line with his vision for Pakistan Navy to be a formidable regional maritime power. The Chief of the Naval Staff also advised the course participants to instill Pakistan Navy's core value of faith, character, courage and commitment in their noble and demanding profession and draw inspiration from true Islamic values and ideology of Pakistan.

Earlier, a panel of course participants presented a research paper.

The Admiral appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College for inculcating professional staff & military training to officers of Pakistan Navy, Sisters Services and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.

