UrduPoint.com

Naval Chief Visits PAF Air War College Institute

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Naval Chief visits PAF Air War College Institute

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute, Faisal and paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute, Faisal and paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of motherland.

On his arrival, he was received by President Air War College Institute, Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, said a PAF news release.

The Chief Guest congratulated the Air War College Institute (AWCI) team for achieving the educational standards worthy of an institute of the highest caliber meeting the modern challenges in aerial warfare.

Addressing the Air War Course participants, he said, "We must keep abreast to the emerging technology and should make endeavors to deal with the grey hybrid conflicts, coercion and cyber warfare".

He further stated that without jointness, military objectives could not be achieved in the wake of rapid transformation in today's warfare.

PAF Air War College Institute is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments. The course participants are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including: Civil & Military Professionals, Diplomats, Scholars / Academicians, Lawyers, Industrialists, Scientists, Economists and Media Personnel. Exclusive Interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide depth and academic rigor to the course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Technology Lawyers Media

Recent Stories

COVID-19 still a global health emergency despite d ..

COVID-19 still a global health emergency despite drop in cases, deaths: WHO

3 minutes ago
 13 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

13 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

6 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures rise

U.S. agricultural futures rise

6 minutes ago
 3.18mn to vote in NA-33 Hangu by-election

3.18mn to vote in NA-33 Hangu by-election

6 minutes ago
 Sehat Sahulat Programme services continue: Spokesm ..

Sehat Sahulat Programme services continue: Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Papua New Guinea Police Arrest 19 People Involved ..

Papua New Guinea Police Arrest 19 People Involved in Bloody Ethnic Clashes - Com ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.