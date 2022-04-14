Naval Chief visits PAF Air War College Institute

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute, Faisal and paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute, Faisal and paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of motherland.

On his arrival, he was received by President Air War College Institute, Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, said a PAF news release.

The Chief Guest congratulated the Air War College Institute (AWCI) team for achieving the educational standards worthy of an institute of the highest caliber meeting the modern challenges in aerial warfare.

Addressing the Air War Course participants, he said, "We must keep abreast to the emerging technology and should make endeavors to deal with the grey hybrid conflicts, coercion and cyber warfare".

He further stated that without jointness, military objectives could not be achieved in the wake of rapid transformation in today's warfare.

PAF Air War College Institute is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments. The course participants are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including: Civil & Military Professionals, Diplomats, Scholars / Academicians, Lawyers, Industrialists, Scientists, Economists and Media Personnel. Exclusive Interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide depth and academic rigor to the course.