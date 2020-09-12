UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Navy Installations At Gwadar, Ormara

Sat 12th September 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, on Saturday inaugurated Marines Training Center at Gwadar and infrastructure of 21st Air Defence Battalion at Ormara.

He was in a visit to Pakistan Navy units at Coastal Areas, he was received by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi on arrival at Gwadar, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Marines Training Centre (MTC) is one of the premier institutes of Pakistan Navy designed to impart basic Marines Officers and specialized professional courses to Pakistan Navy and participants from friendly countries.

Establishment of training centre at Gwadar is a significant initiative by Pakistan Navy (PN) to cater futuristic training requirements and enhance presence along the coast.

Besides, newly raised PN air defence setup at Ormara will afford comprehensive air defence cover to sensitive installations located at coastal region.

Addressing on the occasion, the Naval Chief highlighted importance of security of entire coast and Gwadar port in relation to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Admiral also reiterated Pakistan Navy's resolve to safeguard the maritime interests of the Nation at all cost.

Later, while interacting with the troops deployed at Makran Coast, the Naval Chief commended officers and men for their high morale, commitment and spirit of sacrifice to safeguarded maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Visit CPEC Gwadar

