Naval Chief Visits Saudi Arabia, Meets Armed Forces' Heads

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Naval Chief visits Saudi Arabia, meets Armed Forces' heads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, during his official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), called on Chief of General Staff and Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

Upon his arrival at Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Headquarters Riyadh, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was received by Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily, said a Pakistan Navy press release received here on Friday.

A smartly turned out contingent of RSNF clad in ceremonial dress presented Guard of Honour to the Naval Chief.

The Admiral was given comprehensive briefing on RSNF setup and ongoing operations. The Naval Chief also visited their Command and Control Centre.

Later, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Chief of General Staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al Ruwaili and Commander Royal Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily in separate meetings.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.

The dignitaries acknowledged brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and appreciated the contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region. In addition, role of Pakistan Navy in training and capacity building of RSNF was also appreciated.

This visit was expected to greatly enhance the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.

