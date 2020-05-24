Naval Chief wishes peace, prosperity to nation on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi wished peace, progress and prosperity to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitar.

The Naval chief paid tribute to martyrs of Armed Forces and condoles with families of plane crash and COVID-19 victims, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

"Testing time of pandemic demands display of mutual sacrifice and brotherhood by the countrymen," the CNS said.