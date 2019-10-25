UrduPoint.com
Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Visits PMSA, PNS Installations

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 02:12 PM

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited installations of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy Karachi, the spokesperson said on Friday

A ceremonial Guard with Honour was presented to Zafar Mahmood Abbasi upon his arrival at the PMSA headquarters.

The naval chief laid a wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada and offered Fateha, the spokesperson added.During the visit, the naval chief was briefed over the role and responsibility of PMSA. Later, Admiral Abbasi paid a visit to the newly-constructed training centre of the security agency.The naval chief has also reviewed the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy's fleet and praised the operational readiness of the PMSA.

More Stories From Pakistan

