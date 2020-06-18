Naval Command, Staff conference reviews operational preparedness, geo-strategic issues

UrduPoint.com
Thu 18th June 2020 | 08:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy on Thursday reviewed matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops.

The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and concluded at Naval Headquarters, here, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Field Commands participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Headquarters.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also briefed to Chief of the Naval Staff.

The forum reviewed the deteriorated security situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) and reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy.

The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation, reaffirmed implementation of government policies to restrict countrywide spread of COVID-19 and simultaneous support to countrymen through ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Pakistan Navy.

Command and Staff Conference was the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commands undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy's Policies and Plans.



