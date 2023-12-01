Naval Headquarters delegation explores Safe City Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A delegation from Naval Headquarters recently visited Safe City Islamabad, where they received a comprehensive briefing on its operational functions and its crucial role in upholding law and order.

The officials from Naval Headquarters were warmly welcomed by the SSP Safe City. During their visit, the delegation toured key facilities, including the command and control center, the data hub unit, state-of-the-art cameras, and the Police Operations Center hall. The SSP Safe City provided a detailed overview of the Safe City procedures.

The delegation learned about Safe City Islamabad's significant contributions across various departments, leveraging modern techniques such as the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, e-Challan System, and the "Pucar-15" helpline.

Additionally, the delegation gained insights into the functionality and advantages of Safe City cameras deployed throughout the city. These advanced cameras play a pivotal role in enhancing city safety, preventing crimes, and ensuring the well-being of citizens. Notably, 42 percent of resolved crime cases were attributed to the Safe City Command and Control Center.

Emphasizing security measures, the delegation was informed about the installation of face recognition cameras at city entry and exit points, effectively identifying suspicious elements.

The Naval Headquarters delegation acknowledged the modern technical systems employed by the Islamabad Capital Police and expressed gratitude to ICCPO and the entire team for a successful and informative visit