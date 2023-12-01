Open Menu

Naval Headquarters Delegation Explores Safe City Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Naval Headquarters delegation explores Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A delegation from Naval Headquarters recently visited Safe City Islamabad, where they received a comprehensive briefing on its operational functions and its crucial role in upholding law and order.

The officials from Naval Headquarters were warmly welcomed by the SSP Safe City. During their visit, the delegation toured key facilities, including the command and control center, the data hub unit, state-of-the-art cameras, and the Police Operations Center hall. The SSP Safe City provided a detailed overview of the Safe City procedures.

The delegation learned about Safe City Islamabad's significant contributions across various departments, leveraging modern techniques such as the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, e-Challan System, and the "Pucar-15" helpline.

Additionally, the delegation gained insights into the functionality and advantages of Safe City cameras deployed throughout the city. These advanced cameras play a pivotal role in enhancing city safety, preventing crimes, and ensuring the well-being of citizens. Notably, 42 percent of resolved crime cases were attributed to the Safe City Command and Control Center.

Emphasizing security measures, the delegation was informed about the installation of face recognition cameras at city entry and exit points, effectively identifying suspicious elements.

The Naval Headquarters delegation acknowledged the modern technical systems employed by the Islamabad Capital Police and expressed gratitude to ICCPO and the entire team for a successful and informative visit

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Visit Hub From

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

14 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

14 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

14 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

14 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

14 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

14 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

16 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan