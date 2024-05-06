Open Menu

Naval Officers, Civilians Conferred Awards

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Monday conferred Military Awards to Navy Officers, CPOs, Sailors and Civilians as the chief guest of the investiture ceremony.

In the ceremony, 4 officers were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 4 officers were awarded with Tagha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

104 Chief Petty Officers and Sailors were awarded Tagha-e-Khidmat (Military) Class-I, II and III, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Some 44 Officers, Chief Petty Officers/Sailors and Civilians were also awarded Letters of Commendation by the Chief of the Naval Staff.

A large number of serving and retired officers of Pakistan Navy participated in the ceremony.

