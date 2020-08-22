UrduPoint.com
Navalny Delivered To Charite Hospital In Berlin

Russian opposition blogger Alexey Navalny was taken to the Charite hospital in Berlin for treatment, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Several ambulances, accompanied by police and Berlin fire service vehicles, arrived at the clinic in central Berlin at around 08:30 GMT and Navalny was carried inside on a stretcher.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he became gravely ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and fell into a coma.

He has since been put on a ventilator. Navalny's associates believe that the politician was poisoned, most likely after drinking a cup of tea at the airport in Tomsk. However, doctors consider a metabolic dysfunction and a plunge in sugar level to be the main diagnosis.

On Friday, Omsk doctors greenlighted Navalny's transportation for treatment to Germany. The Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation sent a plane with a team of medical professionals to Omsk in an effort to move Navalny to the Berlin hospital.

