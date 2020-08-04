UrduPoint.com
Naved Qamar Hosts Eid Milan Party

Tue 04th August 2020

Naved Qamar hosts Eid Milan Party

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar jointly hosted Eid Milan party at their residence Tando Muhammad Khan.

The Eid Milan party was attended by notables of Tando Muhammad Khan district and notables, said a press statement issued here on TuesdayThey shared Eid greetings with the guests while special prayers were also held for getting rid of coronavirus.

