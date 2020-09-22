UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naved Qamar, Qasim Naved Qamar Condoles With Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nasir Shah On Deaths Of Their Loved-ones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:15 PM

Naved Qamar, Qasim Naved Qamar condoles with Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nasir Shah on deaths of their loved-ones

Special Assistant to the CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and Member National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar visited the residence of former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Tuesday and expressed condolence on the death of his son Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah Jilani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and Member National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar visited the residence of former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Tuesday and expressed condolence on the death of his son Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah Jilani.

Later, they also visited the residence of Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and expressed condolences on the death of his mother, said a statement.

Qasim Naveed and MNA Syed Naved Qamar offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed to Allah Almighty to give courage to bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah Nasir

Recent Stories

SEC establishes Ports, Border Checkpoints Committe ..

31 minutes ago

Ukrainian Defense Minister Taran Meets Borell, Sen ..

44 seconds ago

Under training ACs visit Punjab Safe Cities Author ..

45 seconds ago

Rennes goalkeeper Mendy on brink of Chelsea switch ..

47 seconds ago

NAB calls LESCO's senior management over alleged c ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab govt to welcome investment for solar panels ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.