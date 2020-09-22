- Home
Naved Qamar, Qasim Naved Qamar Condoles With Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nasir Shah On Deaths Of Their Loved-ones
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and Member National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar visited the residence of former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Tuesday and expressed condolence on the death of his son Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah Jilani.
Later, they also visited the residence of Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and expressed condolences on the death of his mother, said a statement.
Qasim Naveed and MNA Syed Naved Qamar offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed to Allah Almighty to give courage to bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.