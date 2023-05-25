Naveed expresses grief over the demise of Sardar Mahmood Sadiq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar expressed his condolence over the demise of Sardar Mahmood Sadiq, the elder brother of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the Sadiq family, praying for the deceased to rest in peace and elevate the ranks in paradise, said a statement issued here on Thursday.