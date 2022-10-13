Naveed Illahi appointed Chief, FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Naveed Illahi, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS), as Chief, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Thursday, he has taken over the post.

Rashid Javaid Rana, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue Officer has taken over the charge of the post Secretary (HRMIR-II), Admn/HR Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.