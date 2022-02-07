UrduPoint.com

Naveed Irshad Assumes Charge As Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naveed Irshad Monday assumed the charge of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) here on Monday

According to City Traffic Police spokesman, the CTO, after taking charge, took round of all the branches of the headquarters and issued necessary instructions.

He directed the staff concerned to provide maximum facilities to the citizens visiting the traffic headquarters.

CTO Naveed Irshad said that the city traffic police would ensure smooth flow of traffic in the Garrison city.

"The distance between the people and the police should be bridged so that positive results can be obtained for better good of the society," he added.

He also directed officials to enhance the reputation of the police department through their ethical behaviour, good conduct and hard work.

He underlined that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

>