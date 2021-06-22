UrduPoint.com
Naveed Kalmati Condoles Usman Kakar Death

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:41 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Former provincial interim Minister Mir Naveed Kalmati on Tuesday expressed his sorrow over the death of Provincial President of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and former, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar.

In condolence massage issued here, he said that the late Usman Khan Kakar played an important role for betterment of public lives and development of the country including Balcohistan.

He said his services would always be remembered in the country and the province.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

