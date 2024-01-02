Open Menu

Naveed Kohloon Assumes Charge Of Director Agriculture Information Punjab

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Naveed Kohloon assumes charge of Director Agriculture Information Punjab

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Nadir Chattha deputed Naveed Asmat Kohloon as Director of Agriculture Information Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Nadir Chattha deputed Naveed Asmat Kohloon as Director of Agriculture Information Punjab.

According to official sources, Naveed Asmat Kohloon assumed the charge of Director of Agriculture Information and started working. Earlier, Naveed Asmat Kohloon was serving as Deputy Director of Agriculture (Information) Punjab.

