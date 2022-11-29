UrduPoint.com

Naveed Qamar Condoles Death Of SM Muneer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Naveed Qamar condoles death of SM Muneer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of SM Muneer, an eminent industrialist and leader of United Business Group (UBG).

"Muneer will always be remembered for his immense contributions to the business world," Naveed Qamar said in a message received here from Johannesburg.

The minister said SM Munir's death was a great loss to the business community and to many people.

He said the deceased was known for his dedication to the business community and his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of many people.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the grant of peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

