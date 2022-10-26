UrduPoint.com

Naveed Qamar Underlines Significance Of Pak-Belgium Cordial Ties, Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Naveed Qamar underlines significance of Pak-Belgium cordial ties, cooperation

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday underscored that Pakistan and Belgium enjoyed a cordial and friendly relationship, which was based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, mutual respect and close cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday underscored that Pakistan and Belgium enjoyed a cordial and friendly relationship, which was based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, mutual respect and close cooperation.

The minister met Minister-President of Flanders Jan Jambon, in Brussels. Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and other officials were also present during the interaction, said a press release.

The federal minister said that Pak-Belgium partnership had grown stronger in diverse fields, including political, economic, educational and people-to-people contacts.

Elaborating on Pakistan-Belgian trading relations, minister Qamar highlighted that with a trading volume of US$ 1.2 billion, Belgium was the 10th largest trading partner of Pakistan and the 5th largest among the EU member states.

He hoped that increased B2B level Interactions between Pakistan and Belgium would help in exploring new opportunities for investment in a number of areas like petrochemicals, construction, chemicals, logistics and textiles.

Minister-President Jan Jambon reaffirmed his readiness to remain engaged with a view to playing a facilitative role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

In his meeting with EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius, Syed Naveed Qamar stressed that the government of Pakistan had identified fishing sector to diversify its export portfolio.

He underlined that Pakistan wanted to develop its blue economy with the cooperation and assistance of the EU through technical and financial assistance.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan was at ground zero of the climate crisis, despite contributing less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gases. He elaborated that the country had been suffering extreme weather events and had suffered from droughts, forest fires, severe and prolonged heat waves as well as unprecedented and prolonged monsoon rains, which resulted in catastrophic floods.

The minister also held separate meetings with key members of the European Parliament including the Chair of South Asia Delegation, MEP Nicola Procaccini, Vice Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee MEP Witold Jan Waszczykowski, Vice President of the Parliament MEP Pedro Silva Pereira, and MEP Herve Juvin.

In his meetings, minister Qamar, emphasized that sustained preferential market access would play a critical role in helping Pakistan achieve its economic rehabilitation, growth and development objectives particularly in the aftermath of the devastating climate-induced catastrophe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Parliament Democracy European Union Brussels Pereira Luxembourg Belgium Market Commerce Textile From Government Asia Billion Rains

Recent Stories

Over 40 Iranian Diplomatic Missions Attacked in Eu ..

Over 40 Iranian Diplomatic Missions Attacked in European Countries - Parliament

57 seconds ago
 Swedish PM discusses NATO membership bid with Turk ..

Swedish PM discusses NATO membership bid with Turkish leader

59 seconds ago
 Associate of Russian TV Personality Sobchak Commit ..

Associate of Russian TV Personality Sobchak Committed to Custody Until End of Ye ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Support for Kiev Could Swing Ukrainian Voter ..

Biden Support for Kiev Could Swing Ukrainian Voters to Democrats in Key Races - ..

28 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Legalize Cannabis in 2024 - Healt ..

Germany Plans to Legalize Cannabis in 2024 - Health Minister

29 minutes ago
 Last Minute Choices by Undecided Voters Will Decid ..

Last Minute Choices by Undecided Voters Will Decide Control of US Congress - Pol ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.