UrduPoint.com

Naveed Qamar Underlines Significance Of Pak-Belgium Cordial Ties, Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Naveed Qamar underlines significance of Pak-Belgium cordial ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday underscored that Pakistan and Belgium enjoyed a cordial and friendly relationship, which was based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, mutual respect and close cooperation.

The minister met Minister-President of Flanders Jan Jambon, in Brussels. Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and other officials were also present during the interaction, said a press release.

The federal minister said that Pak-Belgium partnership had grown stronger in diverse fields, including political, economic, educational and people-to-people contacts.

Elaborating on Pakistan-Belgian trading relations, minister Qamar highlighted that with a trading volume of US$ 1.2 billion, Belgium was the 10th largest trading partner of Pakistan and the 5th largest among the EU member states.

He hoped that increased B2B level Interactions between Pakistan and Belgium would help in exploring new opportunities for investment in a number of areas like petrochemicals, construction, chemicals, logistics and textiles.

Minister-President Jan Jambon reaffirmed his readiness to remain engaged with a view to playing a facilitative role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

In his meeting with EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius, Syed Naveed Qamar stressed that the government of Pakistan had identified fishing sector to diversify its export portfolio.

He underlined that Pakistan wanted to develop its blue economy with the cooperation and assistance of the EU through technical and financial assistance.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan was at ground zero of the climate crisis, despite contributing less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gases. He elaborated that the country had been suffering extreme weather events and had suffered from droughts, forest fires, severe and prolonged heat waves as well as unprecedented and prolonged monsoon rains, which resulted in catastrophic floods.

The minister also held separate meetings with key members of the European Parliament including the Chair of South Asia Delegation, MEP Nicola Procaccini, Vice Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee MEP Witold Jan Waszczykowski, Vice President of the Parliament MEP Pedro Silva Pereira, and MEP Herve Juvin.

In his meetings, minister Qamar, emphasized that sustained preferential market access would play a critical role in helping Pakistan achieve its economic rehabilitation, growth and development objectives particularly in the aftermath of the devastating climate-induced catastrophe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Parliament Democracy European Union Brussels Pereira Luxembourg Belgium Market Commerce Textile From Government Asia Billion Rains

Recent Stories

Zelensky sees 'positive trend' in Israel ties afte ..

Zelensky sees 'positive trend' in Israel ties after intel sharing

12 minutes ago
 S.Africa to swallow part of Eskom's debt to keep i ..

S.Africa to swallow part of Eskom's debt to keep it afloat

13 minutes ago
 Methane Concentration Level in 2021 Reaches All-Ti ..

Methane Concentration Level in 2021 Reaches All-Time High - Meteorological Body

13 minutes ago
 Costs of Charging Electric Car in Italy Up by Over ..

Costs of Charging Electric Car in Italy Up by Over 150% Compared to Last Year - ..

13 minutes ago
 "Present establishment not involved in Arshad Sahr ..

"Present establishment not involved in Arshad Sahrif's assassination": Faisal Va ..

13 minutes ago
 Over 40 Iranian Diplomatic Missions Attacked in Eu ..

Over 40 Iranian Diplomatic Missions Attacked in European Countries - Parliament

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.