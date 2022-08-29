(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Monday visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) center at Bulri Shah Karim.

He said strict legal action will be taken against elements found involved in corrupt practices, said a press release issued here.

During the visit, the minister listened the issues faced by the beneficiaries of BISP and directed the concerned officers to resolve their issues and complaints on top priority.

The minister said that if anyone found involved in corrupt practice, strict legal action would be taken against them adding that any kind of mismanagement would not be tolerated.