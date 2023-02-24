Naveed Qamar Visits US Think Tank Atlantic Council
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2023 | 11:06 AM
Both sides hold detailed discussion on Pak-US bilateral relations; especially efforts afoot to promote bilateral trade and investment.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday visited renowned US think tank Atlantic Council.
Detailed discussion was held on Pak-US bilateral relations; way forward especially efforts afoot to promote bilateral trade and investment.
The Minister is visiting Washington D.C. to attend Pak-US Trade & Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) ministerial meeting.