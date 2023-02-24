Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

(@Abdulla99267510)

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday visited renowned US think tank Atlantic Council.

Detailed discussion was held on Pak-US bilateral relations; way forward especially efforts afoot to promote bilateral trade and investment.

The Minister is visiting Washington D.C. to attend Pak-US Trade & Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) ministerial meeting.