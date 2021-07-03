Navel chief appreciates services of PN War College Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College for providing academic stimulus and honing professional knack of the course participants.

He expressed these views during his visit to the College here on Saturday. Addressing the 50th PN Staff Course participants, he shed light on the evolving geo-strategic scenario and its interplay with prevalent security dynamics, with special focus on maritime security challenges.

The admiral highlighted that Indian Ocean region is witnessing geopolitical changes of seismic nature and it adds to the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy.

While focusing on threat perception, the naval chief underscored Pakistan Navy's capabilities to deal with the paradigm shift in meeting traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

The naval chief discussed various initiatives and developmental plan in line with his vision for Pakistan Navy to make it a formidable regional maritime power.

Admiral Amjad Niazi also advised the course participant to instill Pakistan Navy's core values of faith, character, courage, and commitment in their noble and demanding profession and draw inspiration from true Islamic values and ideology of Pakistan.

Earlier, a panel of the course participants presented a research paper on 'Cyberspace as the fifth domain of warfare: Challenge and Opportunities for Pakistan'.

The naval chief was received by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique.