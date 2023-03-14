UrduPoint.com

Navid Ahmed Shaikh Assumes Charge As Secretary Of MOITT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Navid Ahmed Shaikh assumes charge as Secretary of MOITT

Officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-22 office here on Tuesday assumed charge as Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-22 office here on Tuesday assumed charge as Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

According to a notification of the Establishment of Division, Navid Ahmed Shaikh previously served as Special Secretary, Finance Division (Military Finance Wing) Government of Pakistan.

Navid Shaikh is one of the most experienced and senior bureaucrats, also performed his duties as Commissioner Karachi and Chairman Chief Minister's Inspection, Inquiries and Implementation Team Government of Sindh.

