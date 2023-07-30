Navid Qamar says PDM unlikely to jointly contest upcoming elections

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Commerce Minister Syed Navid Qamar has said no political party can be stopped from taking part in the upcoming general elections.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the building of State Life Insurance Corporation in Tando Muhammad Khan district on Sunday, the minister added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been hoisted by its own petard as it was suffering from the consequences of its alleged May 9 vandalism.

Qamar said the law took its course after a particular party took it into its hands and assaulted the sensitive installations.

Replying to a question he disclosed that no decision had been taken with regard to the parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to jointly contest the general election.

He believed that all the allies would contest the election separately but the seat adjustments would likely take place.

According to him, the decision about forming the next government could be taken once the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the results.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said around 300 new jobs would be created in Tando Muhammad Khan by the State Life while up to 30,000 people would benefit from its services.

Qamar told that even the farmers could insure their crops.

"We are heading towards the digital services of State Life," he observed.

The local leaders of the PPP, including the Special Assistant CM Sindh Syed Qasim Navid Qamar and officers of the corporation besides the local dignitaries were present on the occasion.