Navigate With Caution, Motorway M-1 North Zone Faces Traffic Turbulence Due To Roadwork

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The travelers on the M-1 motorway, the main artery connecting Peshawar to Islamabad, are advised to be aware of ongoing roadwork and lane closures that may impact their journey on Wednesday.

According to NHMP Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Wali Interchange (KM 450-451), "Northbound traffic on the M-1 will encounter lane closures at the Wali Interchange due to ongoing roadwork. The second and third lanes will be affected, potentially causing congestion and delays."

"Swabi Interchange (KM 422-422.400), Southbound traffic approaching the Swabi Interchange will face lane closures affecting the first and second lanes.

The roadwork activities in this area may lead to slower traffic flow and increased travel time."

"Near Swabi Interchange (KM 424-424.900), both northbound and southbound traffic will encounter lane closures near the Swabi Interchange, impacting the first and second lanes in both directions. Roadwork in this section may cause temporary delays and disruptions to traffic flow," he added.

"Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allowing extra time for potential delays and considering alternative routes if necessary."

"Please stay alert and follow traffic instructions to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience," said the PRO.

