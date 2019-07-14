UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Punjab Cabinet Minister

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 01:25 PM

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab cabinet minister

Amrindar Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 14th July, 2019) Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab minister.

The Congress leader posted his resignation letter dated June 10, addressed to Rahul Gandhi, on his official Twitter account on Sunday morning.

Soon after the first tweet, Sidhu said he will be his my resignation to the chief minister, Punjab.

Sidhu’s portfolio was changed from Local Bodies’ to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy almost a month ago. The disgruntled leader, who saw the change as a demotion, refused to assume charge and was last seen beside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on June 9 after which he went incommunicado.

Just before he was stripped of his ministry, Sidhu had addressed a press conference in New Delhi and said he cannot be taken for granted.

Capt. Amarinder Singh had cited “inept” handling of local bodies department by Sidhu, which led to the party’s poor performance in urban areas, as the reason behind taking away the role.

Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan where he had hugged Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Poor Punjab Twitter Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa New Delhi June Congress Sunday From

Recent Stories

Suleman Shehbaz refutes Daily Mail’s report, ter ..

8 minutes ago

Rain at Lord’s to delay World Cup final

23 minutes ago

Pakistan stops issuing visas to North Korean natio ..

32 minutes ago

All eyes on World Cup final as England to face New ..

1 hour ago

83.6% of Emirati Neighbourhood Infrastructure Proj ..

1 hour ago

Tired of trolls, Ayesha Omar decides making privat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.