NAVTCC Launches Online Service To Hire Manpower For Domestic Help

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:41 PM

NAVTCC launches online service to hire manpower for domestic help

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTCC) in collaboration with USAID Thursday launched an application named 'Hunarmand' to create employment opportunities for the illiterate skilled youth of the country

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTCC) in collaboration with USAID Thursday launched an application named 'Hunarmand' to create employment opportunities for the illiterate skilled youth of the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony here, Federal Minister for Education�Shafqat�Mehmood said that this application would prove to be a way forward for the skilled unemployed youth and will bridge the gap between labourer and the employer.

He said for now this service was available for Islamabad, but soon it would be expanded to other cities as well. "This is a new venture in Pakistan and great facility to make the household life comfortable, as it would be easier to find plumber, mechanic or carpenter by just using the Smartphone application", he added.

He stressed the need for making this services more secure and make the scrutiny level higher for those who tend to register themselves with the application as skilled force.

Through this application, technical labourers including plumbers, electricians or mechanics can be booked who had already registered themselves with this application. This application is available on android playstore and iPhones.

Speaking on the occasion, mission director USAID (United States Agency for International Development) Julie Koenen said that the collaboration between public and private sector plays a vital role in country's development.

"Pakistani youth is skill full and hardworking and providing such opportunities to those who have been unable to find their respectable livelihood would play significant role in country's development", she added.

Mission director said that this application would prove to be a major millstone in technical skill development of the youth as well. "69% of country's youth is under age 35 while literacy ratio is far behind in comparison. Having this service will provide respectable wages to those who were left behind in race of life due to various circumstances", she added.

She said Punjab youth work force development project of USAID has been working on various projects through which employment opportunities have been provided to Pakistani youth under age 29.

"In four districts of South Punjab, various vocational and technical trainings have been provided to 10,000 youth out which 45% are women", she added.

