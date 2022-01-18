UrduPoint.com

NAVTTC Affiliated Institutions To Impart Conventional Training Skills: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Professional Training National Heritage and Culture Wajiha Akram on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the institutions registered with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would impart conventional training skills to youth aimed at making them useful citizen of the country

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding lack of government soft conventional training skills in Islamabad, she said that revised PC-I had been put forward to include conventional training skills along with trainings in high-technologies syllabus for the institutions registered with NAVTTC from the next batch.

She said the NAVTTC, established in 2005, was the apex body for technical education and vocational training in the country mandated to provide for regulations, coordination, and policy direction for vocational and technical training.

She said that NAVTTC was actively involved in the policy-making, strategy formulation, regulation, and revamping of the country's entire Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system.

