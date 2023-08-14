Open Menu

NAVTTC Celebrates Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

NAVTTC celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's 76th Independence Day was celebrated at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) with zeal and zest on Monday.

The ceremony was held in NAVTTC-Center of Excellence. Director General NAVTTC Dr Khalid Manhood, the chief guest of the ceremony hoisted the flag on this occasion.

A large number of NAVTTC officers and staff along with trainees of NAVTTC-Center of Excellence participated to express joy and gratitude on the occasion.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) paid tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan whose services and sacrifices led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the South Asian Sub-continent.

He said, "Nature has bestowed Pakistan with tremendous resources and it is our national responsibility to utilize these resources for its progress and prosperity." He said, "Youth is our valuable asset, and advised the trainees of NAVTTC-Center of Excellence to take advantage of free of cost training courses and to contribute to the prosperity of the country." The trainees performed Pakistani National Songs and gave small speeches and poetry to mark the significance of this day.

The ceremony concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan.

