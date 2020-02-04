UrduPoint.com
NAVTTC, Chinese Join Hand To Improve Quality Of Technical, Vocational Training: Minister

Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:54 PM

NAVTTC, Chinese join hand to improve quality of technical, vocational training: Minister

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) had been working closely with various Chinese authorities for improving the quality and contents of the technical and vocational training in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) had been working closely with various Chinese authorities for improving the quality and contents of the technical and vocational training in the country.

During question hour in the Senate, the minister said however, no Chinese firm had been hired by NAVTTC for providing technical and vocational training to Pakistani students.

In the next phase, he said China had committed to upgrade some of Pakistan's technical institutes and agri research centres under socio-economic development framework.

Azam Swati said that moreover, technical and vocational institutes were run by the provincial governments, they were not under the administrative control of NAVTTC.

To another question, he said two infrastructure and road projects in Malakand division had been discussed under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) so far.

Azam Swati said the project included Shandur- Chitral Section (146 km) was agreed in principal to be included in the CPEC portfolio during the 6th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) December 2016 as an alternate CPEC route for onward connection to Motorway M-1 via Swat Expressway.

The other project included, he said the Swat Expressway Phase II (82 Km) which has been proposed in 7th Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure (JWG-TI) and subsequently, discussed in 9th JCC meeting held in November 2019.

The minister said it was agreed that the commercial and financial feasibility would be undertaken.

Azam Swati said after approval of PC-1, the project would be placed before the upcoming JWG-TI for further deliberation and consideration in the CPEC portfolio.

