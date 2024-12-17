NAVTTC convenes 29th board of management meeting

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Tuesday convened its 29th Board of Management (BOM) meeting to discuss key agenda items aimed at advancing Pakistan’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Tuesday convened its 29th board of Management (BOM) meeting to discuss key agenda items aimed at advancing Pakistan’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector.

The session, chaired by Chairperson NAVTTC Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, who provided an in-depth review of progress on major initiatives and policy advancements including the implementation of revised Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBT&A) qualifications, workforce mapping, and critical HR and financial matters, said a press release.

The meeting also reflected NAVTTC’s dedication in addressing skill development challenges across the country, particularly in newly merged districts and under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program (2023-2026).

The 29th Board of Management (BOM) meeting of NAVTTC reviewed key agenda items aimed at strengthening the TVET sector. It focused on the implementation of revised 19 CBT qualifications, the roll-out of Level 5 DAEs/Diplomas under CBT&A, and skill mapping in collaboration with industrial associations. Discussions included revisions to the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program 2023-26, targeted skilling initiatives for newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the establishment of the Prime Minister's Skill Development Company (PMSDC).

Policy matters addressed the development of uniform SOPs for TVET institutes, assessors, and registration of training providers were also discussed.

The meeting reflected NAVTTC’s proactive approach toward fostering sustainable collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders.

On this occasion, Gulmina Bilal Ahmad emphasized, “Our efforts to standardize and enhance TVET programs are essential for building a skilled workforce ready to meet both local and international market demands. By addressing policy, quality assurance, and capacity-building gaps, we aim to create pathways for youth empowerment and economic growth.”

NAVTTC’s initiatives, guided by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, continue to bridge gaps between skills supply and demand. The National Quality Assurance Committee (NQAC) and collaborative meetings with provincial TEVTAs, PVTC, PSDA, NUTECH, and key industry stakeholders reflect a unified commitment to TVET sector advancement.