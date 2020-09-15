NAVTTC decides to introduce online technical, vocational certificates verification

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has decided to introduce online verification and attestation system of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector certificates issued by all Qualification Awarding Bodies (QABs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has decided to introduce online verification and attestation system of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector certificates issued by all Qualification Awarding Bodies (QABs).

The decision was taken keeping in view the importance and swiftness in the process of certificates' verification.

The QABs includes all provincial Boards of Technical Education (BTEs) and Trade Testing Boards (TTBs) across Pakistan. The system will facilitate Pakistani youth for attestation process for employer in Pakistan and abroad.

This decision was taken during the meeting chaired by Dr. Nasir Khan Executive Director NAVTTC and the participants included Akhtar Abbas Bharwana Chief Operating Officer Punjab TEVTA, Shahnawaz Badar Chairman Punjab Vocational Training Council, Sajjad Ali Shah Managing Director KP-TEVTA, Director Sindh TEVTA, Dr. Masroor Chairman Sindh board of Technical Education, Nazir Khan Niazi Chairman Punjab Board of Technical Education, Hidayatullah Khan Chairman KP Board of Technical Education, Nabeela Kazmi Chairman Board of Technical Education Punjab, Sanaullah Assistant Director Ministry of Foreign Affair, Malik Waheed Ahmed NAB, Ijaz Brohi Sindh Trade Testing Board, Air Commodore (Retd) Nadeem Khalid Director NUTECH, Masood ur Rehman Secretary Education AJ&K, Javed Marwat Secretary Industries KP.

Dr. Nasir Khan, Executive Director, NAVTTC highlighted that the long-awaited initiative was very important for enhancing quality of TVET sector in Pakistan and improving employment opportunities for Pakistani youth at home and abroad. It would increase the confidence of the employer of foreign countries on Pakistani certification system, which would help to earn more remittances. Moreover, it would help Pakistani employers to hire genuinely skilled Pakistani youth.

All the participants appreciated NAVTTC's initiative regarding online verification and attestation system and assured full support to accomplish the task. Javed Marwat, Secretary Industries KP/Chairman KP TEVTA emphasized the need of the online system and including all registered training institutes in the ambit of certification system.

Hidayatullah Khan, Chairman Board of Technical Education KP assured that we were ready to provide data linkages from 2013 till now without any hesitation and our team would fully cooperate with NAVTTC for this national cause. Nazir Khan Niazi, Chairman Board of Technical Education Punjab supported the idea and told the meeting that the initiative of NAVTTC would improve quality of overall quality of TVET sector in Pakistan.

Dr. Masroor Ahmed, Chairman Sindh Board of Technical Education appreciated the idea and emphasized the importance of online verification and highlighted that it would facilitate our foreign employer for process of validation for our youth working abroad.

Dr. Nasir Khan, Executive Director, NAVTTC asked TEVTAs to participate in PSPD Plus Initiative of the Federal Government through which foreign training institutes and companies would be invited to collaborate with Pakistani technical institutes for Public-Private-Partnership mode of cooperation.

Executive Director, NAVTTC desired that all TEVTAs across Pakistan should participate in the PSDP Plus for revitalizing their training institute and upgradation of quality and standards of technical education. Through this initiative, Pakistani youth would acquire foreign degree while studying in Pakistan, which would enhance the chances of their employability home and abroad.

Mr. Muqeem ul islam Director General (AC&IC) asked TEVTAs to participate enthusiastically in the drive for international accreditation which has been initiated by NAVTTC to upgrade the quality and standard of the institutes, which would improve overall image and acceptability of youth trained in Pakistani youth at home and abroad.

Dr. Nasir Khan, Executive Director, NAVTTC apprised the institute for provision of equipment with the Chinese Government support in the context of CPEC. The equipment would be provided to institutes in the vicinity of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under CPEC.