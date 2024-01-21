Open Menu

NAVTTC Empowering Youth Through Skill Development Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM

NAVTTC empowering youth through skill development programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is running extensive programs by taking memorable initiatives to uplift technical training and skill development in the country.

Technical Training and Skill education has occupied a very important place in the modern-day economy, according to a news release on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s Youth skilled program is a key pillar to empower them with the necessary tools and innovative skills, which will grow globally.

NAVTTC invites media friends to join hands with it and have a good look at the programs and initiatives to enhance the technical sector in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Sunday Media National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

4 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

22 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 day ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan