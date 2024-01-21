NAVTTC empowering youth through skill development programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is running extensive programs by taking memorable initiatives to uplift technical training and skill development in the country.

Technical Training and Skill education has occupied a very important place in the modern-day economy, according to a news release on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s Youth skilled program is a key pillar to empower them with the necessary tools and innovative skills, which will grow globally.

NAVTTC invites media friends to join hands with it and have a good look at the programs and initiatives to enhance the technical sector in the country.