- NAVTTC empowers 71,618 marginalized youth in Sindh, Balochistan through skill development program
NAVTTC Empowers 71,618 Marginalized Youth In Sindh, Balochistan Through Skill Development Program
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Under the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Program (PMYSDP), the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has successfully provided skill development training to 71,618 marginalized youth across the underdeveloped regions of Sindh and Balochistan from 2020 to 2024.
According to official sources, a total of 49,888 youth in Sindh and 21,730 youth in Balochistan benefitted from skill scholarships, enabling them to gain valuable technical expertise and improve their employment prospects. The program aimed at uplifting youth in these regions and fostering inclusive growth.
In Sindh, the training was extended to youth from some of the most marginalized areas, with 1,280 youth from Tharparkar (Mithi), 908 from Umerkot, and 250 from Kamber Shahdadkot benefiting from the initiative.
In Balochistan, youth from Barkhan (69), Chagai (114), and Bolan (224) were also equipped with essential skills to help them secure better livelihoods.
The Prime Minister’s Youth Program continues to focus on empowering the youth, particularly those from underprivileged areas, by offering targeted training and development opportunities. This initiative is part of the government's broader effort to promote economic self-sufficiency and inclusive development across Pakistan.
