NAVTTC empowers Balochistan youth with advanced skills, Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Federal education, Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday apprised the Senate that the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) had successfully imparted advanced skills to numerous youth in Balochistan, with a commitment to sustaining such initiatives.

This announcement came during the conclusion of the debate on a motion under Rule 218, initiated by BAP Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

Minister Sindhi emphasized that NAVTTC was operating programs under the Prime Minister's package and it had implemented various programmes. Notably, 9,856 males and 9,210 females had already benefited from these initiatives, receiving advanced skills to enhance their employability.

The programmes, spanning six-month and three-month, had been launched, and their continuity was assured, fostering positive outcomes.

The motion was about the need to devise and launch technical training programmes for the youth of Balochistan to equip them with advanced skills to secure employment opportunities worldwide as well as in the proposed FDI projects in the province including CPEC projects, he added.

Minister Sindhi acknowledged the recommendations put forth by Senators, assuring that these suggestions would be duly considered in the planning and execution of various programmes, aimed at further enhancing the skills and employability of Balochistan's youth.