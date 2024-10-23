NAVTTC, Enablers Join Hands To Strengthen Pak TVET Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Enablers have partnered to strengthen Pakistan’s TVET sector through a three-month training program targeting 70 percent employment .
According to the education Ministry, the initiative aims to equip young Pakistanis with skills in e-commerce, store creation, and digital marketing, enabling them to access international job opportunities. "By improving socio-economic conditions and increasing foreign remittances, the program supports the economic empowerment of youth".
The participants are expected to start their own online stores or offer digital services within three months, with Enablers providing product sourcing and logistical support,it added.
The program’s success metrics include 60 percent of trainees earning over PKR 50,000, 10% earning more than PKR 100,000, and 5 percent reaching over PKR 200,000. "Our aim is to empower Pakistani Youth for Global Economic Opportunities".
