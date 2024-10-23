Open Menu

NAVTTC, Enablers Join Hands To Strengthen Pak TVET Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

NAVTTC, Enablers join hands to strengthen Pak TVET sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Enablers have partnered to strengthen Pakistan’s TVET sector through a three-month training program targeting 70 percent employment .

According to the education Ministry, the initiative aims to equip young Pakistanis with skills in e-commerce, store creation, and digital marketing, enabling them to access international job opportunities. "By improving socio-economic conditions and increasing foreign remittances, the program supports the economic empowerment of youth".

The participants are expected to start their own online stores or offer digital services within three months, with Enablers providing product sourcing and logistical support,it added.

The program’s success metrics include 60 percent of trainees earning over PKR 50,000, 10% earning more than PKR 100,000, and 5 percent reaching over PKR 200,000. "Our aim is to empower Pakistani Youth for Global Economic Opportunities".

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Job Young Pakistani Rupee Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

2 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

2 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

2 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

2 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

4 hours ago
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

17 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan