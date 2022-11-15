UrduPoint.com

NAVTTC, EU Envisage Mutual Collaboration For Skills & Employment Of Prospective Migrants

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :European Union (EU) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission ( NAVTTC) on Tuesday discussed skills and employment opportunities for prospective migrants.

A European Union delegation led by Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Migration & Home Affairs, in that regard, met with Amir Ashraf Khawaja, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training and Sajid Baloch, Executive Director NAVTTC.

The Executive Director NAVTTC said on this occasion that NAVTTC under the leadership of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, is equipping youth with the latest income generating technical skills such as e-commerce, Digital Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, internet of Things, Graphic Designing etc.

Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Migration & Home Affairs offered full support to NAVTTC management in promoting employment opportunities for migrant youth through skill development programs.

On the occasion Federal Secretary for Education, Amir Ashraf Khawaja said that the government is committed to empower youth by equipping them with the latest income generating skills and to increase its participation in the national development.

EU delegation appreciated the service delivery & performance of NAVTTC whilst Executive Director thanked EU for its consistent support to provide income generating skills & employment for youth.

NAVTTC under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has taken numerous steps to organize TVET system of the country on modern lines.

NAVTTC is delivering training in accordance with the internationally demanded and recognized requirements.

