NAVTTC executes nation-wide programme to prepare skilled human resources: Economic Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) executed nation-wide targeted skill development programme which is focused on preparing skilled human resource for local and international labour market and primarily for national mega projects, like CPEC and other energy-related projects, during first nine months of Fiscal Year 2021-22.

According to Economic Survey 2021-22 presented by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal at Press Conference on Thursday, NAVTTC's prime focus was to engage youth in the economic development of the country by imparting the most demanded marketable skills.

The socio-economic progress of youth through skill development & infrastructure upgradation in Human Resource Development, specially youth through skill development in Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) sector is included in Vision 2025 and the globally approved 17 SDGs.

As per survey details, federal TVET/Skill building strategy has strong provisions for recommended activities/National Skill for All Strategy, based on recommendations of Task Force on education.

Skill development is the quickest and most effective method of youth empowerment and channelizing their energies for socio-economic development of the country. NAVTTC under the umbrella of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, promoting linkages among various stakeholders; improving TVET image; uplift TVET sector; and improves employability.

NAVTTC accords a high priority to address the issues being faced by neglected geographical areas, marginalized segments of the society; and uplift TVET sector in the country. A comprehensive skill development programme, i.e., Prime Minister's Special Package to implement "Skills for All" Strategy as a catalyst for TVET Sector Development, is being implemented by NAVTTC.

NAVTTC with the vision of "Skills for Employability, Skills for All" is imparting the youth of country with employable technical and vocational hands-on skills to prepare them for decent employment and self-employment in the shortest possible time.

The TVET landscape of Pakistan has taken its shape as a result of consequent policies, measures and interventions taken by the government, which are highlighted as under: