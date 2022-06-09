UrduPoint.com

NAVTTC Executes Nation-wide Programme To Prepare Skilled Human Resources: Economic Survey

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

NAVTTC executes nation-wide programme to prepare skilled human resources: Economic Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) executed nation-wide targeted skill development programme which is focused on preparing skilled human resource for local and international labour market and primarily for national mega projects, like CPEC and other energy-related projects, during first nine months of Fiscal Year 2021-22.

According to Economic Survey 2021-22 presented by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal at Press Conference on Thursday, NAVTTC's prime focus was to engage youth in the economic development of the country by imparting the most demanded marketable skills.

The socio-economic progress of youth through skill development & infrastructure upgradation in Human Resource Development, specially youth through skill development in Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) sector is included in Vision 2025 and the globally approved 17 SDGs.

As per survey details, federal TVET/Skill building strategy has strong provisions for recommended activities/National Skill for All Strategy, based on recommendations of Task Force on education.

Skill development is the quickest and most effective method of youth empowerment and channelizing their energies for socio-economic development of the country. NAVTTC under the umbrella of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, promoting linkages among various stakeholders; improving TVET image; uplift TVET sector; and improves employability.

NAVTTC accords a high priority to address the issues being faced by neglected geographical areas, marginalized segments of the society; and uplift TVET sector in the country. A comprehensive skill development programme, i.e., Prime Minister's Special Package to implement "Skills for All" Strategy as a catalyst for TVET Sector Development, is being implemented by NAVTTC.

NAVTTC with the vision of "Skills for Employability, Skills for All" is imparting the youth of country with employable technical and vocational hands-on skills to prepare them for decent employment and self-employment in the shortest possible time.

The TVET landscape of Pakistan has taken its shape as a result of consequent policies, measures and interventions taken by the government, which are highlighted as under:

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Education CPEC Progress Market All Government Labour Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new ..

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new Stylish Icon in the Tech world

13 minutes ago
 OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

1 hour ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

4 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

4 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.