NAVTTC Grants Accreditation To 78 More Programmes

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 02:10 PM

NAVTTC grants accreditation to 78 more programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :National Accreditation Council for Technical & Vocational Stream (NAC-TVS) on Thursday granted accreditation to 78 more TVET institutes, which makes total count of nationally accredited institutes to 655.

NAVTTC also discussed the revision of the Accreditation Manual of NAVTTC, which was developed in 2018.

NAVTTC through its Accreditation Council has reviewed and revised the manual with the technical support of British Council.

The Accreditation Manual is a quality evaluation manual to accredit public and private TVET institutes across the country, against specific quality assurance standards.

The revised accreditation manual is being uploaded on the website of NAVTTC (www.navttc.gov.pk) for review/ comments from stakeholders (TVET service provides, public & private vocational & technical training institutes, assessors, teachers, industry personnel, employers and the general public).

In this regard, views/comments and suggestions regarding revised accreditation process and standards can be shared online on the website of NAVTTC till November 15, 2022.

