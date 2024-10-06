Open Menu

NAVTTC Hosts International Delegates To Boost Vocational Training

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Sunday organized a meeting with international delegates to explore collaboration in technical and vocational education in Pakistan.

According to a NAVTTC statement, the participants including Lord Paul Boateng, Dr. Tony Degazon, and Prof. Wendy Thomson highlighted the importance of partnerships in addressing skill development challenges and enhancing job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

Lord Boateng said, "Fostering strong international partnerships is vital to advancing Pakistan's TVET sector and equipping the youth with necessary skills."

Dr. Degazon emphasized the commitment to work closely with NAVTTC to improve vocational training and enhance employability. Prof. Thomson added, "Together, we can create meaningful opportunities for the young workforce in Pakistan."

NAVTTC Chairperson, Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, highlighted the significance of these discussions, calling it a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s vocational training. She said, "We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.

Mr. Muhammad Aamir Jan, Executive Director NAVTTC, said the commission is committed to enhancing the technical and vocational education landscape in Pakistan and looks forward to fruitful collaborations that will create meaningful employment opportunities for the skilled workforce.

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, remarked, "Recent educational reforms have laid a strong foundation for modernization in our vocational training systems. This meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening Pakistan’s TVET sector through global cooperation, supporting the government’s vision of building a skilled and employable workforce."

Other participants, such as Jane Rexworthy (Director, UK Skills Partnership), Prof. Jane Harrington (Vice-Chancellor, University of Greenwich), Dr. Kamalan Jeevaratnam (University of Surrey), and H.E. Dr. Yasseen Abbas (President, Iraq Red Crescent), also expressed their readiness to assist in skill development efforts.

